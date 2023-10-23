ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 105,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 14,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,528. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.