NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

VRP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,668. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

