Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up 2.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. 158,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,978. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

