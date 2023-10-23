NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,599. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

