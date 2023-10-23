Factorial Partners LLC Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. 83,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

