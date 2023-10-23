NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 185.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $282.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $143.89.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

