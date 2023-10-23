Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. ESAB comprises about 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of ESAB worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ESAB by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.89. 44,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ESAB. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

