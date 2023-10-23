Factorial Partners LLC Sells 22,600 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for about 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 530,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 159,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

