MAI Capital Management Has $19.68 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $204.32. 711,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,550. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $203.01 and a one year high of $281.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.