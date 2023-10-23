MAI Capital Management Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.71. 4,956,951 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

