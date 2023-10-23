MAI Capital Management Sells 3,896 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $49,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.45. The company had a trading volume of 403,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

