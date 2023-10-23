Keystone Financial Services Has $7.69 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.81. 326,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,290. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

