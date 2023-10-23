Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. 105,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.