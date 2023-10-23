Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 614.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,899,000 after buying an additional 276,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.25. 50,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.62 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

