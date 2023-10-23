Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

