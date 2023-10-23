Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Raised by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.