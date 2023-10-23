Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $94.19 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

