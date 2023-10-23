McAdam LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

