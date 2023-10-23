Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. 1,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $564.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

