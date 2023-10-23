ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of ZimVie worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Natixis purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Price Performance

ZIMV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 90,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.36 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on ZimVie from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Articles

