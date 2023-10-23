Factorial Partners LLC Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $791.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

