Factorial Partners LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $50,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 392,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

