Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $55.88 million and $3.42 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22662545 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,360,125.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

