Request One Day Volume Tops $3.37 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $70.93 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,877.96 or 0.99881674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07005364 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $1,901,985.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

