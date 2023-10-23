Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 18,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 646,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,310 shares of company stock valued at $235,776. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 389,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,708. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

