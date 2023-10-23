Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,958 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.