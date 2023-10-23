Factorial Partners LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xperi worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

XPER stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 150.37%.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

