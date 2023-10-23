Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

