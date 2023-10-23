Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 690,819 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 241,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,243. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,480.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.