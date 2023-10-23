Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.