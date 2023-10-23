PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

