Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $385.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.53 and its 200 day moving average is $397.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

