Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

