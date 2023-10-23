Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $402.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

