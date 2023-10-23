NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 266,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

