Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,729. The firm has a market cap of $574.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

