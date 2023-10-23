Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.50. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 112,789 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

