Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down to $27.17

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $26.00. Unity Software shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 1,873,882 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. UBS Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.65.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,669,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,250 shares of company stock worth $19,249,439 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

