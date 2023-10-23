Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.43. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

