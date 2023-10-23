Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.18. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 140,674 shares changing hands.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.55 million, a PE ratio of -150.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

