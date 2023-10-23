Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.18. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 140,674 shares changing hands.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $723.55 million, a PE ratio of -150.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Is Gen Digital Undervalued?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.