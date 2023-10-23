Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $34.94

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.94, but opened at $33.82. Alteryx shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 378,744 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Alteryx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after buying an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after buying an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 129.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after buying an additional 483,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

