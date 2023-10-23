Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.85. Grifols shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 145,653 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Grifols Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Grifols by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,791,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 45.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Further Reading

