Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $149.92, but opened at $146.06. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $149.91, with a volume of 187,428 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

