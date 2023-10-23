Hess (NYSE:HES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,933,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,716,436 shares.The stock last traded at $165.07 and had previously closed at $163.02.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

