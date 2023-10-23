POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 818,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,322 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

