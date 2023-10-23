Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 41,171 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $522.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

