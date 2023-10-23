iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 173,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 344,451 shares.The stock last traded at $28.93 and had previously closed at $28.93.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $735.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

