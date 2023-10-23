Camber Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 175% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,234 call options.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 4,742,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

