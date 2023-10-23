U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 87,290 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 295% compared to the typical volume of 22,113 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 353,338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

JETS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 1,974,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,602. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

