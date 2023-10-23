SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 655,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,439,629 shares.The stock last traded at $81.53 and had previously closed at $82.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.56.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

